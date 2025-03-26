Jandor commends Hon. Faleke, Benson, and Badru for sponsoring Constitutional Amendment Bill to upgrade Lagos LCDAs

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), acknowledge, appreciate and commend the trio of Hon. James Faleke, Hon. Jimi Benson, and Hon. Enitan Badru for their bold and progressive step in sponsoring a constitutional amendment bill seeking to upgrade Lagos State’s 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to full-fledged Local Government Areas.

JANDOR applauds this initiative, recognizing it as a long-overdue step toward deepening grassroots governance, improving service delivery, and ensuring that Lagosians enjoy the full benefits of decentralization. The move aligns with the aspirations of the people of Lagos, who have long yearned for full autonomy and federal recognition of their LCDAs.

Hon. James Abiodun Faleke (Ikeja Federal Constituency), Hon. Babajimi Benson (Ikorodu Federal Constituency), and Hon. Enitan Dolapo Badru (Lagos Island I Federal Constituency), alongside 19 other lawmakers sponsored the proposed legislation which has successfully scaled its second reading in the House of Representative.

“This legislative push is a significant milestone in our collective quest for a more functional and efficient local government system in Lagos State. By sponsoring this amendment, Hon. Faleke, Hon. Benson, and Hon. Badru have demonstrated true representation, putting the interests of Lagosians first,” JANDOR stated.

He further urged all stakeholders, including other lawmakers, political leaders, and Lagos residents, to support the bill’s passage, emphasizing that upgrading the LCDAs will promote equitable development, improve infrastructural growth, and strengthen governance at the grassroots level.