Senate to probe rising cost of data services

The Senate on Wednesday mandated the Senate Committee on Communications to investigate the recent increase in the cost of data and recommend solutions for a more sustainable and business-friendly telecommunications sector.

This was part of resolutions after a debate on a bill sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), which highlights the financial strain the price hike has placed on millions of Nigerians, particularly young people who rely on affordable internet access for their livelihoods. The bill noted that the over 200% increase in costs had “placed significant financial strain on millions of Nigerians, especially young people who rely on the internet for their livelihood.

“Among resolutions passed, the Senate asked the Federal Minister Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to engage with telecommunications providers to review the data costs and “ensure that pricing remains fair and affordable for all Nigerians.”

The bill identified multiple factors contributing to the high cost of telecommunications in Nigeria, including:

* Poor infrastructure and unreliable power supply

* High import duties on ICT equipment

* Multiple taxation and excessive regulatory charges

* Security concerns increasing operational risks and insurance costs

* Bureaucratic bottlenecks slowing business operations and innovation

* High diesel and alternative energy costs due to unreliable national grid supply

To resolve the challenges, the lawmakers also resolved to ask the Federal Government to engage with telecom providers to review recent data price increases and ensure fair and affordable pricing. The upper chamber also passed a bill mandating the compulsory registration of citizens, aiming to overhaul Nigeria’s identity management system through the repeal and reenactment of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act.

The passage followed the submission and consideration of a report by the Committee on National Identity Card and Population, chaired by Senator Victor Umeh representing Anambra central. Umeh explained that the legislation seeks to establish a harmonised, cost-effective identity system that aligns with global best practices, enhances data accuracy, promote inclusion and closes existing gaps in Nigeria’s identity database.