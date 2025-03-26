Tinubu signs South-West, South-South commission bills into Law

President Bola Tinubu has assented to the South-West Development Commission Bill, the South-South Development Commission Bill, and the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025. Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado, made this known in a statement, noting that the legislations reflect Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance, equitable progress, and Nigeria’s emergence as a global powerhouse.

“By signing into law the establishment of the South-West and South-South Development Commissions, President Tinubu has reaffirmed his role as a transformational leader who prioritizes regional empowerment, economic expansion, and infrastructural excellence. “Building on the foundation of his earlier assent to the South-East and South-West Development Commissions, it is evident that President Tinubu is deliberate in bringing development across all regions,” he said.

Lado said the commissions would serve as catalysts for industrial growth, job creation, and social advancement—ensuring that every corner of Nigeria benefits from his administration’s progressive vision. He added that Nigeria’s Anti-Doping Bill, 2025, solidified Nigeria’s commitment to fairness, excellence, and integrity in global sports.

“By domesticating the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sports, his administration has safeguarded the future of Nigerian sports, protecting our athletes from unfair practices while reinforcing our global reputation as a country that upholds integrity,” the presidential aide said.