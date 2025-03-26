Why Nigeria’s vast mineral resources remain untapped – Deputy Speaker Kalu

Nigeria is home to a wealth of untapped mineral resources, yet the country continues to rely on imports for refined mineral products. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called for urgent reforms in education and infrastructure to bridge this gap.

Speaking at the 37th Convocation Ceremony and 50th Anniversary of the University of Calabar, Hon. Kalu stressed the need for a shift towards a more practical, skills-based education system. Addressing an audience at the University of Calabar, Deputy Speaker Kalu pointed out that Nigeria’s education system has focused too much on theory while neglecting industries that could transform the economy. He highlighted the country’s vast mineral wealth, citing major deposits across different regions from gold and lithium to tin and coal.

Kalu: “Nigeria is abundantly blessed with solid minerals, yet for decades, our education system has focused more on theoretical disciplines than on harnessing the country’s vast natural wealth. Few universities dedicate faculties to mining, mineral processing, or extractive metallurgy. Research into value addition, refining, and sustainable mining practices remains minimal.”

Despite these vast resources, Nigeria remains a net importer of many refined mineral products. According to Kalu, the mining sector contributed only 0.3% to Nigeria’s GDP in the third quarter of 2022—an increase from 0.2% in 2021 but still far below its potential.

He detailed the distribution of Nigeria’s rich mineral deposits:

North Central: Tin, columbite, tantalite, barite

North West: Gold, granite, limestone

North East: Gypsum, kaolin, bentonite

South West: Bitumen, feldspar, lithium

South East: Lead, zinc, coal, oil, and gas

South South: Limestone, clay, rare earth elements

To harness these resources, Kalu is advocating for universities to establish specialized faculties in mining, collaborate with industry leaders, and offer hands-on training in mineral processing. Beyond education, the Deputy Speaker also emphasized the urgent need to improve Nigeria’s power infrastructure, arguing that industrialization cannot thrive without a stable electricity supply.

Kalu: “No economy whether maritime, digital, or industrial can thrive in darkness. Reliable electricity is the backbone of development, yet communities remain trapped in cycles of blackouts. The Electricity Act of 2023 was a watershed moment, but more needs to be done to ensure its full implementation.”

He urged investments in gas distribution infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions to power industries across the country. With the right policies, investments, and an education system aligned with national resources, Kalu believes Nigeria can unlock its full potential and achieve economic prosperity. But will these proposed changes be implemented? Only time will tell.