BetKing Wheelchair Basketball 3×3 National Championship set for April tip-off

The stage is set for the highly anticipated BetKing Wheelchair Basketball 3×3 National Open Championship, scheduled to take place on April 3rd–7th 2025, at the Lake Sports Centre, Ijeja, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Sponsored by BetKing, this championship marks a major milestone in the growth of wheelchair basketball in Nigeria, solidifying its status as one of the country’s premier para-sports.

Speaking ahead of the event, the President of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation (NWBF) expressed deep appreciation for BetKing’s unwavering support, describing the partnership as a game-changer for adaptive sports in Nigeria. “When we approached BetKing, it felt as though they were already expecting us. Their immediate willingness to support us shows they truly understand Nigeria’s sports history and the vital role Special Sports have played in our international successes over the years,” he stated.

The NWBF President also emphasized the need for greater corporate investment in para-sports, urging more organizations to follow BetKing’s example. With the National Sports Commission (NSC) spearheading reforms in the sector, he believes such collaborations will complement ongoing efforts to restructure and revitalize Nigerian sports. Beyond competition, the championship serves as a crucial scouting ground for the national team, as Nigeria prepares for the Commonwealth Games qualifiers later this year in South Africa.

The NWBF remains optimistic about securing a historic place at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, crediting BetKing’s support for helping the team build momentum.

The tournament will bring together elite wheelchair basketball players from across Nigeria, showcasing their skill, resilience, and competitive spirit. Fans and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and witness the thrilling action, as the event not only highlights athletic excellence but also champions inclusivity in sports.