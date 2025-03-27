‘Military Dictatorship’: Ijaw group condemns suspension of Rivers appointees

The Secretary-General of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Maobuoye Nangi-Obu, has condemned the suspension of political appointees and boards of statutory commissions and boards in Rivers State by the state’s Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Nangi-Obu described the move as a “full-blown military dictatorship” and an alleged effort to enable unchecked looting of state resources. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nangi-Obu said the Administrator is executing a premeditated plan to dismantle democratic governance in the state. He alleged that the suspension of key government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Board Members, and Special Advisers, was orchestrated by politicians to maintain control over Rivers State.

“The latest announcement by the Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, suspending statutory commissions and boards with clear tenures in Rivers State is an affront on the rights of Rivers people and nothing short of a full-blown military dictatorship in action. “This reckless move, executed under the guise of presidential authority, is a desperate attempt to remove all possible checks and balances to facilitate the looting of Rivers State’s resources,” Obu stated.

He further warned that the action could plunge the state into a political crisis, stressing that sidelining legitimate government officials would create instability and disaffection among the people.

“The people of Rivers State will not be deceived—this is not about governance; it is about consolidating power to continue the reckless looting of the state’s treasury,” Obu said.