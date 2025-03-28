Deputy Speaker Kalu advocates seat reservation bill to empower women in politics

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has reaffirmed his commitment to gender inclusivity in governance, calling for widespread support for the Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349). He emphasized that the bill is a strategic intervention to empower women and ensure their rightful place in political decision-making.

Kalu made this statement during a dinner banquet in his honor, organized by The Osasu Show Foundation (TOS Foundation), United Nations (UN) Women, and the Policy Innovation Center (PIC) in Abuja. The event, which also featured an award presentation, recognized Kalu’s legislative efforts in championing women’s rights.

A Legislative Push for Equality

Speaking at the event, Kalu highlighted the bill’s alignment with the principles of the Beijing Declaration, which advocates for gender equality globally. He described the proposed legislation as a necessary tool to break systemic barriers and correct the historical underrepresentation of women in Nigerian politics.

“This is not about charity it is about justice, strategy, and national prosperity,” Kalu stated. “A truly representative government must reflect the people it serves. Women have been historically marginalized in our political process, and this bill seeks to change that by ensuring they have a rightful place in legislative chambers at both national and state levels.”

According to the Deputy Speaker, the bill will reserve seats for women in the National and State Assemblies, fostering a more diverse and inclusive legislative process. He argued that the participation of women in governance contributes to more equitable and holistic policymaking, ultimately benefiting national development.

A Call to Action Despite Challenges

While acknowledging the obstacles that remain in the fight for gender equality, Kalu reiterated his determination to push forward.

“The path toward gender equality is fraught with challenges, but it is also rich with opportunities. We must continue to dismantle systemic barriers, foster environments where everyone can thrive, and build institutions that are truly inclusive,” he affirmed.

Drawing inspiration from the Beijing Declaration, Kalu stressed the importance of legal protections and affirmative action in achieving sustainable change. He urged stakeholders to support the Seat Reservation for Women Bill, describing it as an essential step toward a future where justice and equal representation prevail.

As discussions around gender equality continue, Kalu’s advocacy signals a renewed push for policies that ensure women’s voices are not only heard but also actively shape the nation’s political landscape.