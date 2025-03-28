Jandor splashes N100 Million on distribution of Rice to APC Executives across all wards and 57 LGA/ LCDAs for Sallah celebration

In the spirit of the Sallah celebration and his continued commitment to supporting the people, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has once again demonstrated his love for his party by distributing over 6,000 bags of rice to All Progressives Congress (APC) party executives from the wards to the State, across the 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

This generous gesture is part of JANDOR’s long-standing tradition of philanthropy and extension of love to party managers and faithfuls especially during festive periods. His latest intervention reflects his unwavering resolve to prioritize the welfare of the people, fostering a sense of unity and shared prosperity.

It could be recalled that on Monday 23rd December 2024, Dr. Adediran held a Christmas get together at his campaign office where thousands of party faithfuls were gifted with bags of Rice and financial support to celebrate the yuletide. Hundreds of political associates who were in attendance were equally provided with gifts in the spirit of the season.

Earlier in July, August and September 2024, JANDOR gifted over 300 political associates cash support and donated 5 vehicles for hailing business (Uber) to political supporters, set up a block industry for someone in Epe and assisted physical-challenged with an electric wheelchair among several other forms of assistance.

Speaking on the initiative, JANDOR reiterated his belief in the power of community support. “The Sallah celebration is a time for reflection, unity, and sharing with those around us. I remain dedicated to the well-being of the people and will continue to contribute to their progress and happiness,” he stated.