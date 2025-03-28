We don’t deserve Club World Cup bonus – Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe his squad deserves any of the £97m prize money their club will pocket by winning the Club World Cup this summer.

World governing body Fifa announced the rewards for doing well at the expanded 32-team event in the United States earlier this week. Europe’s major clubs are expected to get the lion’s share, with both City and Chelsea – who qualified by winning the Champions League in 2023 and 2020 respectively – in line to collect the biggest prize pot in club football by winning it.

City start their campaign against Moroccan side Wydad in Philadelphia on 18 June and have been drawn in a group that also contains Al Ain from Abu Dhabi, and Italian challengers Juventus.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain are among the other European heavyweights taking part.