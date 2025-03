Atiku’s claims on EFCC probe, Sanwo-Olu “baseless” — Presidency

The Presidency has described as “baseless” claims by the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, that he was being targeted for investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). A statement signed by Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday said Atiku’s claims are “false and reflecting a troubling patter of relying on social media gossip.”

On Thursday, Atiku claimed that the EFCC was probing him in connection with financial activities involving the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. In a statement on Friday, Onanuga described Atiku’s claims as baseless and misleading. The Presidency dismissed the allegations as Atiku’s “desperate attempt” to remain politically relevant through unfounded accusations and social media gossip.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to the unfounded allegations made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who claims to be the subject of an EFCC investigation regarding unsubstantiated financial dealings involving Lagos State. “These claims, circulated through his media office, are false and reflect a troubling pattern of relying on social media gossip over substance. It is disheartening that a politician of Atiku’s stature would lend credibility to baseless social media speculation to remain politically relevant.

The statement explained that President Tinubu does not have time for gossips, as he is busy addressing national challenges. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused on addressing critical national challenges and advancing his administration’s agenda for Nigeria’s growth and stability. The President has neither the time nor the inclination to engage in petty political distractions.

Atiku was advised to take leadership responsibilities and quit the desperate search for attention.

“Atiku’s allegations are infantile and a transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks. His repeated attempts to drag the Presidency and now the Lagos State Government into fabricated controversies reveal a desperate bid for attention amid his fading attempt to cobble a coalition. “Since his defeat in the 2023 presidential election, the former Vice President has failed to rise to the dignified role of an elder statesman. Rather than contributing constructively to the national discourse, he has chosen the path of divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations.

“We urge Atiku Abubakar to redirect his energy toward initiatives that foster unity, economic progress, and democratic stability—qualities Nigeria urgently needs. “Lastly, the former Vice President should know that the EFCC, as an independent institution, operates within its statutory mandate without external influence. Any insinuation otherwise is a disservice to the agency’s professionalism and the rule of law. “The Presidency remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of national development—priorities that demand our undivided attention.”