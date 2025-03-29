Jandor congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), extends his heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

President Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria’s political and economic landscape remain significant, with a legacy of leadership that has shaped governance at both state and national levels. As he marks this milestone, Dr. Adediran acknowledges his resilience, strategic vision, and dedication to public service.

“I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today. His journey in leadership has been marked by courage and a commitment to nation-building. I wish him good health, divine guidance, and renewed strength as he continues his renewed hope agenda and the task of leading Nigeria towards greater development and prosperity,” JANDOR stated.