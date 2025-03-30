Eid-El-Fitr: Govs urge Muslims to pray for peace in Nigeria

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr, some state governors, in their Eid messages, urged them to pray for peace in the country.

Eid-El-Fitr, meaning the festival of breaking the fast marks the end of Ramdan, and is a time of gratitude, charity and communal harmony. In his Eid message, Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, urged citizens to continue living in peace and love while praying for the state and nation.

“Our government is committed to promoting peaceful coexistence. I urge Muslims to sustain these values after Ramadan to build a prosperous and peaceful Adamawa State,” Fintiri said. Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State urged Muslim Ummah to intensify efforts in consistent prayer for prevailing peace across Nigeria.

The governor described prayer as a sure path to securing the entire nation from its current security challenges. Extending warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-El-Fitr, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, said the prayers are powerful instrument for change.

“Our collective prayers are powerful instruments for positive change. Let us continue to pray for divine intervention in overcoming the challenges facing our dear state and country at large,” Governor Radda urged.