Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan seeks prayers, support for leaders, says insecurity still a challenge

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on Sunday asked Nigerians to continue to pray and support leaders at all levels of government to be able to bring about the needed growth and development of the country.

Speaking in his Sallah message shortly after the prayers to mark this year’s Eid-El-Fitr celebration, the Sultan urged Nigerians to pray for peace and against the rising insecurity in the country. He expressed concern over the security challenges in parts of the country while commending the security forces for their efforts.

He urged citizens to engage in constructive criticism rather than engaging in frivolous attacks on leaders who are working towards finding solutions to the challenges facing the country. The Sultan commended the efforts of the Sokoto State Government for embarking on many transformative projects in the state, saying citizens need to support the government to do more. Abubakar said the contract between citizens and leaders is a continuous one and urged the government to continue the good work they have started so as to take the state to a greater height. He was particularly grateful to the government and other wealthy individuals in the state who supported residents to observe the Ramadan fast with ease through support of all kinds.

He praised the state governor, Ahmad Aliyu, for assisting the orphans and widows by making special provisions for them during Ramadan and even providing for them to celebrate the Sallah. Sultan Abubakar appreciated the clerics and Ulamas for conducting themselves well during the different Tafsir (sermon) during Ramadan.