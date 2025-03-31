Enugu State Government unveils LOC for 2026 National Sports Festival

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has officially announced the members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 23rd National Sports Festival, scheduled to be held in Enugu in 2026. In a statement, Governor Mbah emphasized that the committee members were carefully selected based on their expertise, outstanding contributions to the sports sector, and dedication to excellence. The LOC will be led by the Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr., who will serve as the chairman.

Full List of LOC Members:

Bamiduro Olumide – A respected sports management expert and former badminton champion, serving as General Secretary.

Mary Onyali – Former world-class athlete with extensive international experience.

Aku Aghazu – Accomplished lawyer specializing in sports management.

Victor Okorie – Elite athletes’ representative and member of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Blessing Chisalam Ekwe – Chief Operating Officer of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria and a FIFA-licensed agent.

Davidson Owumi – Highly experienced sports administrator, current Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Professional Football League, and former General Manager of Enugu Rangers FC.

Tony Ugwu – Chairman, Enugu Football Association.

Henry Chinedu Okorie – Executive member of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Nigeria Athletics Athletes Commission.

Jonathan Nnaji – President of Nigeria’s Modern Pentathlon Federation, Vice President of the Africa Modern Pentathlon Confederation, and Executive Board Member of the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Boniface Onovo – Director of Organising, Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Ephraim Ochonma – Director of Coaching, Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Obiora Obasi – Technical Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner, Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Governor Mbah expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to organize a successful and world-class sporting event, highlighting their collective expertise and individual track records in sports administration.

In response, LOC Chairman and Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr., reaffirmed the state’s commitment to hosting a festival that meets international standards, ensuring an unforgettable experience for athletes and spectators alike.

The 2026 National Sports Festival is expected to be a landmark event, showcasing Enugu’s capacity as a premier destination for national and international sporting competitions.