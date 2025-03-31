Fire outbreak at Onitsha Main Market: Deputy Speaker Kalu sympathizes with victims, calls for swift action

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sympathy for traders and property owners affected by the recent fire outbreak at Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State. The inferno, which broke out over the weekend, reportedly started in one of the market’s buildings before rapidly spreading to adjacent structures, causing significant losses to traders and businesses.

In a statement, Hon. Kalu urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause and implement measures to prevent future occurrences. He commended the swift response of the fire service and individuals who helped contain the blaze, emphasizing the importance of adherence to safety regulations and precautionary measures by traders and residents.

While expressing relief that no lives were lost, the Deputy Speaker called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide immediate relief materials to support the victims and cushion the impact of their losses.