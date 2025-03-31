Global Rights condemns lynching of 16 hunters in Edo State, calls for justice

Global Rights, a human rights advocacy organization, has strongly condemned the brutal lynching of sixteen hunters in Uromi, Edo State, on March 27, 2025. The victims were reportedly mistaken for kidnappers by local vigilantes, who took the law into their own hands, leading to a tragic case of extrajudicial killing.

In a statement released by its Executive Director, Abiodun Baiyewu, Global Rights described the incident as “senseless and heinous,” highlighting the growing disregard for human life in Nigeria. The organization stressed that such acts directly violate Section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and prohibits unlawful killings.

Furthermore, the statement condemned the ethnic profiling that often fuels such violence. Citing Section 43 of the Constitution, which grants Nigerians the right to reside in any part of the country, Global Rights warned that unchecked vigilantism poses a serious threat to national unity and security. While acknowledging public frustration over the government’s inability to tackle rising insecurity, the organization emphasized that vigilante justice cannot replace lawful enforcement. “Nothing justifies this act of jungle justice,” the statement read, warning that such actions risk inflaming ethnic and religious tensions.

Global Rights is now calling on the Nigerian government to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the killings. The group insists that all those responsible both perpetrators and accomplices must be held accountable.

The organization also extended its condolences to the families of the victims and urged leaders across political, religious, and traditional spheres to promote messages of peace and unity. “This tragedy must not be exploited to incite further violence,” Baiyewu stated.

Finally, Global Rights reiterated its demand for the government to fulfill its constitutional duty to protect lives and ensure justice. It warned that the rise in extrajudicial killings is a direct result of the state’s failure to provide adequate security, calling for urgent reforms to restore public trust in law enforcement. As investigations unfold, many Nigerians are left questioning how such a deadly mistake could happen and what must change to prevent future tragedies.