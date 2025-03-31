NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko to inaugurate Niger Delta Sports Festival as Commission endorses initiative

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has pledged full support for the upcoming Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF), recognizing it as a crucial platform for discovering and nurturing emerging sporting talent in the region.

Dikko who is set to officially declare the festival open, reaffirms the Commission’s dedication to grassroots sports development across Nigeria. The event, scheduled from April 1 to 8 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, will bring together athletes from across the Niger Delta to compete in various sporting disciplines. Speaking ahead of the festival, NSC Director General Bukola Olopade commended the initiative and encouraged other states to adopt similar programs to enhance Nigeria’s talent pipeline.

“The Niger Delta Sports Festival represents a vital platform for discovering and nurturing raw talent,” Olopade stated. “We encourage more states to implement similar initiatives to strengthen Nigeria’s sporting future.” In a significant boost for the festival, organizers announced PremiumTrust Bank as the official financial partner of the event.

The NDSF aims to showcase young athletes, foster regional unity, and promote youth engagement in sports, solidifying its role as a key contributor to Nigeria’s sports development landscape.