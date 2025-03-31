Troops arrest 39 suspected oil thieves, destroy illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have arrested 39 suspected oil thieves and dismantled 18 illegal refining sites in a sustained crackdown against crude oil theft and related crimes in the Niger Delta region. The operation was conducted between March 24 and 30, 2025, in collaboration with sister security agencies, according to the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.

In a statement, Danjuma said security forces also confiscated over 60,000 litres of stolen petroleum products and dismantled illegal refining infrastructure. He said that in Rivers State, troops intercepted an inbuilt fabricated twin tank containing 18,000 litres of stolen crude along Ochokocho Road in Etche Local Government Area. Additionally, a MAN Diesel container truck with registration number LXA 44 XA was seized while attempting to smuggle stolen petroleum products concealed in bags of sawdust. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting security forces.

According to him, further anti-oil theft operations along the Imo River led to the dismantling of several illegal refining sites, with over 15,000 litres of stolen products recovered. The crackdown extended to Rumuekpe Forest in Ahoada East LGA, where two refining sites were destroyed, and 2,800 litres of stolen crude oil were confiscated. Similar operations were carried out in Ebocha, Omoku (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA), and Jelikri Creek in the Degema Local Government Area, where illegal refining sites, drum ovens, hoses, and metal pipes were destroyed.

The Army statement also highlighted significant breakthroughs in Bayelsa State, particularly in Yenagoa LGA, where two illegal refining sites containing over 8,000 litres of stolen crude in drums and sacks were dismantled. In Southern Ijaw LGA, troops uncovered another illegal operation, recovering 1,500 litres of crude oil and 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).