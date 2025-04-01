African Airlines record 5.7% decreased demand for air cargo in February — IATA

African airlines recorded a 5.7% year-on-year decline in air cargo demand in February 2025, with capacity decreasing by 0.6% in the same period. Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), dropped by 0.4%, although international operations saw a 1.1% increase.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) report showed that global capacity decreased by 0.4%, with international operations showing a slight increase of 0.4% in demand. Globally, air cargo demand fell by 0.1% compared to February 2024, marking the first decline since mid-2023. “African airlines saw a 5.7% year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in February. Capacity decreased by 0.6% year-on-year,” the report read in part.

It added, “Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), declined by 0.1% compared to February 2024 levels (+0.4% for international operations). This marks the first decline since mid-2023.

“Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), decreased by 0.4% compared to February 2024 (+1.1% for international operations).” African airlines’ performance mirrors broader market trends, with air cargo demand fluctuating across regions.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, attributed the global decline to the unique circumstances of February 2024, which benefited from the leap year, Chinese New Year, sea lane disruptions, and a surge in e-commerce. Additionally, the global cargo market witnessed significant shifts. Trade lanes such as Europe-Asia and Transatlantic routes expanded, while others, including Middle East-Asia, African connections, and certain European routes, saw a decline in demand.

The report highlighted regional performance trends in global air travel demand. Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region led growth with a 5.1% increase, while North American carriers experienced a slight dip of 0.4%.