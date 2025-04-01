Minority Caucus condemns barbaric killings in Edo State

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has strongly condemned the recent killings of 16 Nigerians, primarily from the northern region, in Edo State. The attack, reportedly carried out by a group of unidentified assailants, has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over national security. In a statement, the caucus expressed shock and grief over what it described as a “barbaric murder” of innocent citizens. The lawmakers warned that allowing such heinous crimes to persist without firm intervention from the federal government could jeopardize national unity and peace.

“We find such brutal killings of innocent Nigerians in any part of the country by lawless mobs very reprehensible. If these actions are not put in check, they could threaten the peace and unity of the nation,” the statement read. The Minority Caucus particularly condemned the attack on northern travelers, urging all Nigerians to shun mob violence and instead rely on law enforcement agencies to address grievances. “We implore all Nigerians never to resort to jungle justice but to always engage lawful authorities whenever they notice any issue of concern. We are a nation governed by laws, and our security agencies are always available to address the concerns of citizens,” the caucus emphasized.

Given the heightened tensions following the attack, the caucus has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct security agencies to launch an urgent investigation and ensure that those responsible for the killings face justice. They further demanded adequate compensation for the affected families as part of efforts to assuage their loss. “We call on the President and Commander in Chief to take immediate action by directing security agencies to investigate and bring all perpetrators to book. This is essential to prevent further occurrences of such tragic incidents,” the statement continued.

In light of the distressing situation, the caucus urged Nigerians to remain calm, law-abiding, and patient while authorities address the matter. They reassured the victims’ families of their unwavering commitment to securing justice. “We express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives will remain vigilant in ensuring that justice is served,” the lawmakers stated.

The statement was signed by Hon. Kingsley O. Chinda, Minority Leader; Hon. Ali Isa JC, PhD, Minority Whip; Hon. Aliyu Madaki, Deputy Minority Leader; and other leaders of the Minority Caucus.