NSCDC impounds 70,000 litres truck of stolen crude oil in Rivers

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have impounded a long-container truck loaded with 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in a major crackdown on oil theft. The truck, which had an in-built tank for illicit petroleum transport, was intercepted around Eleme junction flyover in Elelenwo following an intelligence tip-off.

However, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled upon sighting the operatives. Chief Superintendent of Corps, Afolabi Babawale, the NSCDC’s National Public Relations Officer, said the agency remains committed to dismantling oil theft networks in the country. Babawale explained that the operation was carried out by the NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad.

“The truck was sighted while on transit, and our operatives swiftly moved in to impound it. This is a major breakthrough in our ongoing fight against economic sabotage,” Babawale stated. According to him, the red-head, navy-blue container truck with registration number AGL574XY was illegally siphoning crude from vandalized wellheads and destroyed pipelines.

“As our operatives approached, the conveyors of the truck abandoned it and fled the scene. We have launched a full-scale investigation to track down the syndicate behind this illegal operation.” He further revealed that the stolen crude oil and the truck have been confiscated and will undergo legal forfeiture.

“At the conclusion of our investigation, we will file for the forfeiture of the vehicle and its contents in a court of competent jurisdiction. The proceeds will be remitted to the Proceeds of Crime Account,” he added.