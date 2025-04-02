Edo Governorship Election Tribunal set to deliver judgement

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja is set to deliver judgement in the case filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, challenging the outcome of governorship polls held in the state on September 21, 2024.

The three-man-panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi had on March 3rd, reserved its verdict after parties in the matter have adopted their final written addresses.

The PDP and its governorship candidate Ighodalo are challenging the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleging that the election was not conducted in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The PDP and Ighodalo brought 19 witnesses before the tribunal and tendered numerous documents to back their claims while the APC called four witnesses, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) calling none.

Supporters from both sides of the divide, have converged on the nation’s capital, patiently waiting for the outcome of the judgement.