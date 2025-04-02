NSC DG Bukola Olopade congratulates NBBF President Musa Kida on NNPC chairmanship appointment

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr. Musa Kida, on his recent appointment as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

In his statement, Hon. Olopade praised Kida as one of Nigeria’s most dedicated and efficient sports administrators, acknowledging his extensive contributions to the growth of Nigerian basketball. “This appointment is a testament to Engr. Musa Kida’s passion, hard work, and remarkable track record in both the oil sector and sports administration,” Olopade stated. “With over two decades of experience in the oil industry, I have no doubt that NNPC Limited will thrive under his leadership, attracting new investments and enhancing operational efficiency.”

Highlighting Kida’s contributions to Nigerian basketball, Olopade commended his tenure as NBBF President, during which the national teams have reached new heights. “Under his leadership, Nigerian basketball has experienced steady growth, and our national teams have consistently excelled. At the last Olympic Games in France, our women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, made history by advancing to the knockout stage, an achievement that showcased the resilience and talent of our players,” he said.

Olopade further emphasized the behind-the-scenes efforts of Kida in ensuring the success of Nigerian basketball on the global stage. “I personally witnessed the immense work Engr. Kida put in to help our women’s team achieve that milestone. Today, Nigerian women’s basketball remains unrivaled on the African continent,” he added. Expressing optimism about Kida’s future contributions, Olopade stated that his new role at NNPC would not only benefit the oil sector but also Nigerian sports, particularly basketball.

“With the growing focus on a sustainable sports economy, I am confident that Engr. Musa Kida will leverage his position to further develop Nigerian sports. Mr. President has once again demonstrated his commitment to strengthening sports administration by appointing one of our own to such a strategic position.”

The appointment of Engr. Musa Kida as the Board Chairman of NNPC Limited marks another significant milestone in his illustrious career, and the sports community looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring to both sectors.