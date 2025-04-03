APR stuns CFC in Thrilling Pool A opener at African Volleyball Club Championship

In a stunning upset at the CAVB Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship, Rwanda’s APR pulled off a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Tunisia’s CFC in their Pool A opener on Thursday.

Despite a dominant first-set performance by CFC, who claimed a 25-18 win with strong attacking play, APR fought back in style. The Rwandan side showed resilience in the second set, overcoming CFC’s structured defense to edge a 26-24 win.

With momentum shifting in their favor, APR tightened their blocks and disrupted CFC’s rhythm in the third set, securing another narrow 25-23 victory. The fourth set saw APR mount a dominant performance, forcing their Tunisian opponents into multiple substitutions and timeouts. Though CFC pushed back to close the gap at 23-22, APR held their nerve, sealing the win with another 25-23 finish.

This remarkable comeback not only gives APR a strong start in Pool A but also sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting tournament ahead.