First Lady Oluremi Tinubu kicks off 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Abuja

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the countdown is over! Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, will officially declare open the 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship (AWVCC25) today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

With 16 elite clubs from across Africa vying for supremacy, this highly anticipated tournament is poised to be a thrilling display of skill, determination, and athletic excellence. Adding to the prestige, Senator Tinubu has been named the Grand Patron of the championship, a role announced earlier by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Her presence at today’s opening ceremony underscores the growing support for women’s sports in Nigeria and across the continent.

All Set for an Electrifying Tournament

With preparations in full swing, the tournament’s technical meeting on Wednesday night reaffirmed the readiness of organizers to host a world-class event. Hosted by the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) and NCS, the competition will run from April 1st to April 14th at the multipurpose sports hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

According to Samuel Onikeku, Sports Secretary of NCS, all is set for a grand opening, with the First Lady leading the charge.

Adding to the excitement, 15 volleyball academies will be in attendance to witness Africa’s finest athletes in action, inspiring the next generation of volleyball stars. With the continent’s top teams battling for glory, AWVCC25 promises to be a spectacle of power, passion, and precision.