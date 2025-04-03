IMF backs Nigeria’s single window trade project amid economic reforms

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, received a delegation from the IMF Fiscal Affairs Department led by Marco Antonio, Technical Assistance Advisor for Revenue Administration 2, to discuss the ongoing Single Window Project.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said the IMF expressed support for the initiative, aimed at streamlining trade processes, increasing government revenue, and enhancing the ease of doing business. Antonio praised the NSW project, among other reforms, and inquired about how the IMF could provide further assistance for its successful implementation.

Minister Edun affirmed that the project is well underway, with approvals secured, a dedicated team in place, and a structured implementation plan. He underscored the initiative’s potential to catalyze export growth, particularly with Nigeria on course to achieve 1.2 million barrels of daily oil production.

Describing the project as a transformative economic tool, Edun reiterated the government’s commitment to its success, citing the strategic leadership of President Tinubu and the support of the Nigeria Customs Service as key to its execution.