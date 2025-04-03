Niger Delta Sports Festival kicks off in grand style, backed by NSC as key to Sports Development

The Niger Delta Sports Festival has officially commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony, celebrating the region’s vibrant cultural heritage and outstanding athletic talent. Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, declared the festival open on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The event, hailed as a major boost for grassroots sports development, aligns with the federal government’s RHINSE (Renewed Hope in Nigeria for Sports Economy) initiative.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NSC Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade applauded the efforts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other key stakeholders in bringing the festival to life. “This is a brilliant initiative by the NDDC and all involved. It perfectly aligns with the RHINSE agenda, which embodies the Renewed Hope vision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” said Olopade. “We are proud and excited about this milestone in Nigerian sports.”

One of the festival’s major highlights is the launch of the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) Initiative, designed to identify and develop young sporting talents. The initiative will allow promising athletes from across the country to compete as the 38th state at the upcoming National Sports Festival in Abeokuta. Notably, many of these emerging stars are currently competing in the Niger Delta Sports Festival, further reinforcing its role in youth empowerment.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to harnessing sports for national development, in line with President Tinubu’s vision,” Olopade added.

The festival has drawn an impressive lineup of dignitaries, including the Executive Governors of Akwa Ibom and Ondo states, Umo Eno and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as well as the Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh. Leading figures from the sporting community were also present to witness the event.

Running from April 1 to 8, the festival features approximately 3,000 athletes and 500 officials competing across 17 sports disciplines. With such a strong foundation, the event is set to leave a lasting impact on the country’s sports landscape.