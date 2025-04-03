Unity Torch Lights Up Nasarawa, Benue Ahead of National Sports Festival 2024

The excitement surrounding the 22nd National Sports Festival Gateway Games 2024 continues to build as the Torch of Unity made a historic stop in Nasarawa and Benue States on Wednesday. A delegation from the National Sports Commission (NSC) delivered the torch to Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia. In his address, Governor Sule praised the NSC for promoting national unity through sports and reaffirmed his state’s commitment to participating fully in the upcoming festival.

From Nasarawa, the torch made its way across the River Benue into the “Food Basket of the Nation”, where it was warmly received by Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, represented by Deputy Governor Sam Ode. Ode described the torch’s arrival as a symbol of national cohesion and a source of inspiration for sports enthusiasts across the country. “This Torch of Unity represents our shared aspirations and collective identity. It is a great honor to receive it on behalf of Governor Alia and the people of Benue State,” he stated.

The deputy governor also called on investors to support the state’s sports development initiatives, emphasizing that sports should be seen as a growing industry rather than just a recreational activity. “We are expanding into other sporting disciplines like volleyball, handball, and table tennis to nurture new talents who will proudly represent Benue State,” he added.

Ikana Mbora, who led the NSC delegation, explained that the Torch of Unity serves as both an invitation for states to actively engage in the festival and a reminder of the nation’s anticipation for the grand event. With each stop, the torch continues to ignite enthusiasm for the Gateway Games 2024, which aims to bring Nigerians together through athletic excellence and camaraderie. The torch will now proceed to other states ahead of the festival.

The National Sports Festival is set to take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from May 16 to 30, 2025.