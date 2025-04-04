Abure’s Sack: LP Federal Lawmakers celebrate judgment

….Describe It As Boost To Party Stability

In a landmark decision that is set to reshape the internal politics of the Labour Party (LP), the Supreme Court today removed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party. The LP Caucus in the House of Representatives has hailed the judgment as a critical step toward restoring unity and order within the party.

Reacting to the verdict, the Caucus described the Supreme Court’s ruling as a “veritable tonic for the revitalization” of a party recently plagued by leadership crises. In a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, the lawmakers expressed gratitude to the apex court, saying the judgment offers the party “a new lease of life.”

Court Declares Appeal Court Lacked Jurisdiction

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court unanimously held that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had no jurisdiction to affirm Abure as LP’s chairman, having previously determined that the underlying dispute revolved around party leadership issues.

“This ruling should serve as a wake-up call to leaders who assume god-like status in a democratic space where the people remain supreme,” said Hon. Ogene.

A Turning Point for Labour Party

The lawmaker disclosed that the party now intends to move quickly to restore internal harmony. According to him, the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), led by former Minister of Finance, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, is expected to convene a comprehensive stakeholders meeting next week to chart a new course for the party.

He emphasized that the crisis could have been avoided if the former chairman had embraced dialogue and listened to calls for restraint. The caucus, he noted, had previously advised against hasty decisions, including a controversial national convention scheduled in March 2024.

Calls for Dialogue Ignored

“In March last year, we called for the postponement of the National Convention to allow for wider consultation amidst the ongoing leadership skirmishes,” Ogene recalled. “But instead of embracing dialogue, the party leadership responded with insults, media attacks, and threats to deny us re-election tickets in 2027. Such behavior was not only undemocratic, but deeply disrespectful.”

Members Lost to Uncertainty

Ogene lamented that the toxic internal environment led to the exit of at least six caucus members, who were uncertain about their future in the party due to leadership instability.

“All we’ve ever wanted was a peaceful, united, and progressive party,” he said. “This ruling presents an opportunity to finally achieve that.”

As Labour Party charts a new path forward, the House caucus remains optimistic that with inclusive leadership and renewed internal cohesion, the party can rebuild public trust and prepare for a strong showing in future elections.