Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, made a surprise appearance at the ongoing BetKing 3×3 National Wheelchair Basketball Open Championship, currently taking place at the Alake Sports Center, Ijeja, Abeokuta. The championship, which kicked off on April 3rd, runs through to April 7th, 2025. During his visit, Governor Abiodun praised the athletes for their dedication and unwavering spirit, describing them as role models for resilience and perseverance.

“I want to commend all the players participating in this tournament,” the Governor said. “You are already winners. Despite your challenges, you’ve remained committed to your passion. As a sports-loving state, we will continue to support you in living your dreams.” The athletes, visibly encouraged by the Governor’s presence, welcomed the show of solidarity from the state’s highest office.

In response, President of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Seyi Johnson, expressed deep appreciation for the visit. He described it as a major morale booster for both the athletes and the Federation. “This is an important day for us in the Federation. A visit like this from a sitting Governor not only inspires the players but also fosters the growth of wheelchair basketball in Nigeria,” Johnson said. “We are grateful for the Governor’s support for both our sport and the broader Nigerian sports community.”

Governor Abiodun also took time to inspect ongoing facility preparations for the upcoming 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), scheduled to take place from May 16th to 30th, 2025. He commended the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for its efforts in meeting the required standards for the national event.

The BetKing 3×3 Championship is seen as a timely test event for the state’s sports infrastructure, providing a live environment to assess facility readiness ahead of the NSF.