Nigeria hails strategic relationship as key to West African stability, economic growth

The Nigerian government has described its relationship with Senegal as a strategic partnership built on a foundation of shared history, democratic values and economic interdependence. This followed Vice President Kashim Shettima’s presence at Senegal’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar on Friday.

VP Shettima had represented President Bola Tinubu at the event where President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal played host to guests from across Africa and beyond. Speaking on the sidelines of the event in Dakar, Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said there were very strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and Senegal, noting that both countries achieved independence in 1960 and have maintained shared commitments to democratic governance and regional security.

Also on Nigeria’s delegation was Hon. Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. “Senegal and Nigeria have very strong bilateral ties. This has been as a result of our shared history and circumstances—both countries attained independence at about the same time in 1960,” the Minister stated. Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasised the need for continued collaboration in democracy, trade, and security between the two countries. She said, “Both countries have remained committed to deepening democratic governance, values, and constitutional governance in the African continent. We have also jointly remained committed in the fight against terrorism and building strong regional institutions.”

The Minister revealed that Senegal accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within the ECOWAS market—an indicator of Nigeria’s central role in regional trade. “Senegal takes 68.7% exports from Nigeria within the ECOWAS market,” she disclosed, describing the statistic as a reflection of “mutually beneficial economic cooperation.”