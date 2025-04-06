NSC DG applauds Ogun State, BetKing for hosting National Wheelchair Basketball Championship

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has hailed the Ogun State Government and sports betting giant, BetKing, for their instrumental role in hosting the ongoing BetKing 3×3 National Wheelchair Basketball Championship at the Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja, Abeokuta.

During a visit to the championship venue, Olopade expressed admiration for the rapid development of wheelchair basketball in Nigeria and praised the collaboration between the government, the private sector, and the sport’s governing body. “I fell in love with this sport 15 years ago,” Olopade said. “What I’ve witnessed here is truly impressive — it reflects the sport’s growth and the incredible work being done by the federation, particularly Seyi Johnson and other board members.”

The championship, which runs from April 3 to 7, serves as a selection ground for players who will represent Nigeria at the upcoming tournament in Agadir. Olopade noted a significant uptick in participation, with several states presenting competitive teams. “States like Oyo, Lagos, and Delta no longer have a monopoly. We’re now seeing new contenders with formidable squads. It’s a sign of healthy competition,” he added. Highlighting the broader impact of the event, Olopade tied the championship to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, noting its emphasis on inclusivity and equal opportunities for differently abled athletes.

“These athletes are resilient, talented, and deserve platforms like this. Under our RHINSE initiative, they play a vital role in advancing sports across the country,” he explained. The NSC DG also commended Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, for his unwavering commitment to sports infrastructure and development. “In just one year, the transformation of the Alake Sports Centre is remarkable. Governor Abiodun’s dedication speaks volumes, and his presence at the championship underlines Ogun State’s readiness to host a world-class National Sports Festival this May,” Olopade noted.

He further lauded BetKing for its ongoing support, describing the brand as a consistent champion of wheelchair basketball in Nigeria. “What BetKing has done over the past five years cannot be overstated. Their investment in the sport has been game-changing, and we’re incredibly grateful,” he said. As the championship continues, national selectors remain on the lookout for standout talents to represent Nigeria on the international stage.