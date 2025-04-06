Troops kill three bandits, destroy terrorists’ hideout in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have neutralised three bandits, destroyed several camps, and recovered arms and ammunition in a daring clearance operation in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation which took place yon April 5, 2025 is in continuation of the ongoing military operations codenamed Operation Lafiya Jamaa aimed at flushing out criminal elements from Taraba State.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni.

According to the statement, the operation, which targeted suspected bandits’ hideouts, saw troops advancing to Achalle where they thoroughly cleared the general area before projecting further force into Chibi. “On arrival at Chibi, the troops made contact with the bandits, who began fleeing upon sighting the advancing forces,” the statement read.

“In the engagement that ensued, three bandits were neutralized, and several makeshift camps used by the criminals were destroyed. Troops also recovered 2 motorcycles, 1 AK-47 magazine, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from the scene.” The troops also conducted a thorough combing of the Dutsen Zaki and Achalle axis where over seventy criminal camps have been dismantled in recent weeks.

Oni stated that no human activity was observed during this latest sweep, indicating the sustained success of previous operations.