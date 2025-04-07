FG to deliver 75,000 electricity meters in April, 200,000 units in May — Adelabu

The Federal Government has said it will deliver the first batch of over 3.2 million electricity meters procured to bridge the over 7 million units metering gap in the country. In a Sunday statement, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Bolaji Tunji, the minister said 75,000 meters under the International Competitive Bid 1 are expected by April 2025.

The second batch of 200,000 meters will follow in May 2025. “While challenges persist, the facts tell a more balanced story – one of sustained effort, financial commitment, and structured implementation plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to close the metering gap”, according to Tunji. “Despite claims of stagnation, metering installations have been progressing steadily. As of December 2024, a total of 5,502,460 customers had been metered, representing about 55 per cent of the 10,114,060 active electricity customers in Nigeria.

“In 2024 alone, 572,050 meters were installed. While the government acknowledges the existing metering gap, it is actively working to close it as quickly as possible. However, the fact remains that a sizable portion of active electricity users already have meters, countering the exaggerated portrayal of an industry in crisis,” Adelabu stated.

According to the statement, though installation rates have varied over the years, the sector has maintained a yearly average of about 668,000 meters of installation annually. Structured financing and government-backed initiatives are expected to accelerate deployment beyond the current pace, ensuring that the metering gap is addressed efficiently, the minister added.

“To bridge this gap, the government has put in place key initiatives aimed at significantly improving metering across the country. The Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) is set to deliver 3,205,101 meters by 2026.