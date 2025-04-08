Al Ahly secures spot in quarterfinals with dominant 3-0 win over Mayo Kani Evolution

Egyptian volleyball giants Al Ahly have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Championship after a commanding 3-0 victory over Cameroon’s Mayo Kani Evolution (MKE), with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-15.

Al Ahly made their intentions clear from the start, dominating the first set 25-17 with fast-paced play and exceptional ball distribution. Although MKE showed resilience, with solid backcourt defense to keep several balls in play, the Egyptian side remained in control.

The second set saw both teams exchange a series of errors, including hitting and serving mistakes. Despite the tight contest, Al Ahly pulled away in the final moments to clinch the set 25-19, extending their lead in the match.

In the third set, MKE put up a strong fight, keeping things competitive early on. However, Al Ahly’s well-executed plays and their ability to exploit gaps in MKE’s defense gave them a 13-10 lead. With a series of precise spikes and a strong finish, Al Ahly wrapped up the set 25-15, securing their place in the quarterfinals.

Al Ahly’s impressive performance underscores their championship pedigree as they move forward in the competition.