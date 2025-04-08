Deputy Speaker Kalu condemns killing of Chinese Nationals, Police Escort in Abia, demands swift justice

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of two Chinese nationals and a police escort by unknown gunmen in Abia State. The victims were reportedly ambushed on their way to a mining site in the Isuikwuato Local Government Area, sparking national outrage and calls for urgent action.

In a statement released on Monday, Hon. Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Abia State Government. “This senseless act of violence is unacceptable,” Hon. Kalu stated. “It is a tragic reminder of the challenges we still face with security, and we must not rest until justice is served.”

The Deputy Speaker applauded the bravery of the police officers who responded promptly to the attack, preventing further loss of life among the Chinese team and their escorts. He reaffirmed that criminality will find no refuge in Abia State or anywhere else in Nigeria.

Hon. Kalu called on the public to support security agencies by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. He also pledged the full backing of his office to ensure the suspects are brought to book. Authorities have yet to release further details on the investigation, but pressure is mounting for a swift and decisive response.