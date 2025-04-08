Kenya Pipeline Captain commends Nigeria Customs Service for Stellar Championship Hosting

Captain of the Kenya Pipeline volleyball team, Gladys Ekaru, has lauded the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its exemplary organization of the 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship, currently ongoing in Abuja.

Ekaru made the remarks following her team’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Club Omnisports, with set scores of 25-10, 25-5, and 25-15, in their final group stage fixture. The seasoned national team player highlighted the efforts of the tournament hosts, singling out the leadership of Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, for particular praise.

“From the facilities to the support provided to every team, it’s evident that a tremendous amount of planning and effort went into this championship,” Ekaru said. “The Nigeria Customs Service, under Comptroller General Adeniyi, has delivered a world-class event.”

She went on to emphasize the seamless coordination, top-tier infrastructure, and warm hospitality that have made the championship a memorable experience for athletes and officials alike. The 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship, hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, has drawn elite clubs from across the continent, positioning Nigeria as a capable and welcoming hub for international sporting events.