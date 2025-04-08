Nigeria Customs face formidable KCB in round of 16 at AWVCC in Abuja

The stage is set for a fiery clash as the Nigeria Customs Service Women’s Volleyball Team brace for a tough test against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship (AWVCC) in Abuja.

The host team, Nigeria Customs, advanced from the group stages with a commanding 3-0 victory over Cameroon’s Mayo Kane Evolution (25-18, 25-17, 25-22) in their opening match. However, back-to-back losses to Tunisia’s Carthage and Rwanda’s APR have raised the stakes for the Nigerian side heading into the knockout phase.

Their opponents, KCB of Kenya, also had a strong start with two wins before falling narrowly to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a 3-2 thriller. Nigeria’s second representatives, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers, are also in action and will lock horns with Cameroon’s Litto Volleyball Club in their Round of 16 match-up. CNS made a bright start with straight-set wins over Botswana’s Spikers and Spiking Stars but couldn’t maintain the momentum, losing their final group games to Zamalek (Egypt) and Kenya Prisons.

Other key Round of 16 fixtures include reigning champions Zamalek of Egypt taking on Club Ominisports Descartes from Côte d’Ivoire, while APR (Rwanda) battle La Loi of DR Congo. Tunisia’s powerhouse Carthage will go head-to-head with Senegal’s Sococim, and Al Ahly of Egypt meet Mayo Kane Evolution. Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) face Botswana’s Spikers and Spiking Stars, while Kenya Prisons clash with Police Rwanda.

All Round of 16 matches kick off on Tuesday, April 8th, at the Indoor Sports Halls of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, promising fans a day packed with high-intensity volleyball action.