Killings: IGP directs DIG operations to proceed to Plateau 

In response to the series of attacks and killings that have plagued some communities of Plateau State since March 28, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate and comprehensive deployment of police tactical assets to the affected areas of the state.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the action underscored the Force’s resolve to restore peace, ensure the safety and security of all residents, and bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice. The statement explained that the IGP has specifically tasked the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations (DIG DOPs), DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu to lead and coordinate this critical intervention with significant reinforcements, including additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialised platoons from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

The statement added that these resources would be strategically deployed to conduct special operations aimed at effectively curbing the incessant attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) and surrounding communities. Over 50 persons were killed within a week in attacks over five communities that left over three hundred houses burnt by suspected herdsmen.

Governor Caleb Muftwang, on Tuesday, decried the attacks in some communities in his state, saying bandits have taken over 64 communities. “These communities that have been recently attacked were part of the communities that were attacked in 2023 but they survived it and rebuilt themselves.