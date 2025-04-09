NNPC Chairman Musa Kida meets with NSC Boss to drive strategic sports development

In a significant move towards fostering sustainable sports growth in Nigeria, the newly appointed board Chairman of NNPC Limited, Engr. Musa Kida, held a strategic meeting with the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting, held at the NSC headquarters, centered on forging a partnership between the country’s leading oil corporation and the sports regulatory body, with the aim of strengthening the sports ecosystem across Nigeria. Speaking after the meeting, Hon. Olopade expressed his enthusiasm about the potential collaboration, describing the discussions as “fruitful” and timely.

“We are thrilled to have someone like Engr. Musa Kida at the helm of affairs at NNPC,” Olopade said. “His deep involvement in sports, particularly as the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, makes this an exciting time for Nigerian sports. This partnership could significantly boost our efforts to build a sustainable sports economy.” The DG emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has charged the Commission with revamping Nigerian sports through the creation of a thriving ecosystem. He believes Kida’s appointment aligns perfectly with this mission.

“Having someone so passionate about sports leading the NNPC is a major win. We’ve already started identifying areas of synergy that can help accelerate our objectives,” he added. Engr. Kida, who has long been associated with sports development through his role in basketball, echoed the DG’s sentiments. He noted that the meeting reflects a shared vision to harness sports as a key component of national development.

“As President of the NBBF, I’ve seen firsthand the positive changes under the current NSC leadership. Their support for basketball has been instrumental, and it makes it even easier for NNPC to align with their transformative vision for Nigerian sports,” he said. The meeting is seen as a promising step under the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the current administration, aimed at building strong institutional collaborations that will benefit Nigerian youth and the sports industry at large.