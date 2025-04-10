Ahly of Egypt books semifinal spot at African Women’s Volleyball Championship

Egyptian powerhouse Ahly SC has become the first team to advance to the semifinals of the 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Inter-Club Championship, currently underway in Abuja, Nigeria. The nine-time champions secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over Kenya Prisons in a thrilling quarterfinal clash, taking the sets 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25.

Ahly came out strong, dominating the first two sets with confident, clinical play. Kenya Prisons mounted a comeback in the third, narrowly edging out their Egyptian rivals 25-22. The fourth set was a nail-biter, featuring intense rallies and tactical play from both sides, but Ahly held firm to clinch the set and the match at 27-25. With this victory, Ahly advances to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Litto of Cameroon and Carthage of Tunisia.

Ahly’s commanding performance further cements their reputation as one of the tournament’s frontrunners, showcasing depth, determination, and championship pedigree.