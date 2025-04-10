Governor Otti leads Labour Party delegation to INEC, submits Supreme Court ruling on party leadership

In a decisive step toward restoring internal cohesion and reinforcing institutional transparency, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Wednesday led a high-powered delegation of the Labour Party (LP) to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The visit, described as both symbolic and strategic, centered on the formal submission of a Certified True Copy of the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the recognized leadership of the party. The court ruling is expected to end prolonged internal disputes that have plagued the LP in recent months. Addressing reporters after a closed-door session with INEC officials, Governor Otti emphasized the party’s commitment to due process and democratic norms.

“We came here to present the Supreme Court judgment to INEC and to strengthen collaboration,” he stated. “This move reaffirms our belief in the rule of law, institutional cooperation, and transparent democratic engagement.” INEC’s Acting Chairman, Mr. Sam Olumekun, who received the delegation alongside National Commissioners, welcomed the gesture and reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to legal compliance and neutrality.

“INEC remains neutral and committed to transparency and the rule of law,” Olumekun said. “We have received the court’s judgment and will act accordingly in line with our mandate.” The Labour Party has been embroiled in a leadership crisis that prompted a series of legal battles, ultimately culminating in the Supreme Court’s decisive intervention. Political analysts view Wednesday’s engagement as a significant step toward party stability and a sign of maturity in political leadership.

The development is also seen as part of the LP’s broader strategy to consolidate its post-2023 general election gains and reposition itself as a strong and organized opposition force in Nigeria’s political landscape.