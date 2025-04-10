Jandor receives warm reception from Prince Olusi, Chief Oluwa, Sen. Obanikoro, Sen Ganiyu Solomon

In a significant show of unity and goodwill, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, JANDOR, was warmly received by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Badagry Division Apex Leader of the APC and fellow GAC member, Chief Rabiu Oluwa; Senator Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro recently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, held during the Umrah pilgrimage served as a symbolic moment of engagement between key stakeholders in Lagos politics, emphasizing the importance of unity.

This encounter reflects a shared commitment to the progress and unity of Lagos State underscoring the enduring values of collective responsibility and synergy in the furtherance of the vision of the ruling party.