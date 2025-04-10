UPDATED: Dangote Refinery slashes ex-depot petrol price

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reviewed its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of petrol to ₦867 per litre. It was gathered that the $20bn refinery informed its marketers and customers of the slash on Thursday.

An official at the refinery confirmed the price reduction from ₦880 to ₦867 per litre. Checks into petroleumprice.ng also confirmed that the private refinery reduced its gantry price by ₦13 on Thursday morning.

Filling stations like MRS Oil & Gas, Ardova Plc, Heyden, and others with special agreements with the Dangote Refinery are expected to reduce their pump price to around ₦910 from around ₦925 to reflect the marginal reduction in the ex-depot price of the premium commodity.

The price reduction by the private refinery followed a meeting between representatives of the Dangote Refinery and the Minister of Finance Wale Edun on Tuesday. At the end of the meeting, the government said that the naira-for-crude was still in effect and that the initiative was not a temporary measure but a “key policy directive designed to support sustainable local refining”.

The government also said the initiative is still in effect and will continue immediately, overruling the decision of the NNPCL under its former boss Mele Kyari which tenured the initiative.