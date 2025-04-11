INEC addresses misconceptions on Warri Ward delineation following Supreme Court ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to circulating misinformation regarding the proposed delineation of Wards in Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West Federal Constituency. The Commission clarified that it has not made any final decisions on the matter and urged the public to disregard misleading narratives.

This clarification follows the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered on December 2, 2022, which ordered the delineation of Wards in the Warri Federal Constituency. In response, INEC embarked on a comprehensive consultative process that began in February 2023 and continued through July 2024. The process included extensive fieldwork across communities in the affected Local Government Areas and culminated in the development of a draft report.

Further engagement took place on Friday, April 4, 2025, when INEC convened another round of consultations in Warri. During the meeting, the Commission presented the draft report to representatives of all relevant parties, offering them the opportunity to review and submit feedback. The goal, according to INEC, is to reach a consensus that reflects the collective interests of all stakeholders.

INEC emphasized that the delineation process remains ongoing, and the final decision is still pending. Stakeholders have been encouraged to submit their observations and recommendations based on the draft report to facilitate continued dialogue and ensure an inclusive outcome.

The Commission also appealed for calm and urged all parties to avoid actions that could undermine peace and stability in the region. INEC reiterated its commitment to fairness, equity, and strict adherence to the rule of law, stressing that all future decisions will be made in full consultation with stakeholders.