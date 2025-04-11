NSC inaugurates 19 sub-committees for Gateway Games Ogun 2025

With just weeks to go until the kickoff of the highly anticipated 22nd National Sports Festival, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has taken a major step toward ensuring its success by inaugurating 19 specialized sub-committees.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, where the Director General of the NSC, Honourable Bukola Olopade, emphasized the significance of the National Sports Festival, describing it as “Nigeria’s version of the Olympics.” “This festival is a critical platform for identifying and developing the nation’s finest athletes to represent Nigeria on the global stage,” Olopade said. He reaffirmed his confidence in the newly inaugurated sub-committees, citing the high caliber and expertise of their members.

“I am satisfied with the people chosen and have no doubt they will rise to the occasion. Anything short of excellence is not acceptable,” he declared. “Failure is not an option.” The sub-committees were set up to work under the Main Organising Committee, which was previously inaugurated by former Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh. Their mandate: to ensure a seamless and world-class hosting of the festival, scheduled to run from May 16 to 30, 2025, in Ogun State.

In her address, Director of the National Sports Festival and Para-sports Department, Mrs. Thecla Opara, described the sub-committees as the “foot soldiers” of the organizing structure, responsible for executing key operations across various areas of the event. Representing the sub-committees, Deputy Director Patrick Abobi expressed gratitude to the Commission for the opportunity to serve. He acknowledged the task ahead and pledged the commitment of all members to deliver a successful festival.

The 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games Ogun 2025, promises to be a landmark event in Nigeria’s sporting history.