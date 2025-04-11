Salah signs new two-year deal with Liverpool

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool. His previous deal was scheduled to run out in the summer and there had been doubts he would stay with the Reds following comments from the 32-year-old during the season as well as speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

However, he will now have the chance to add to his 243 goals and 109 assists for Liverpool in 394 appearances. “Of course I’m very excited – we have a great team now,” said Salah. “Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. “I have played eight years here, hopefully it’s going to be 10. I’m enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here.”

Salah has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season, including 27 in the Premier League as the Reds chase a 20th top-flight title. Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games remaining. Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup with the Reds. He was one of three key Liverpool players who will be out of contract this summer, along with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Netherlands defender Van Dijk has said there has been progress on talks over a new deal but Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. Salah’s previous deal was understood to be worth more than £350,000-a-week and made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. It is believed the negotiations over his new contract did not involve a pay cut as part of the talks.