Air Peace to bring back Nigerian girls trafficked to Ivory Coast

Chairman of the Air Peace Group, Allen Onyema, has promised to bring back underage girls trafficked to the Ivory Coast free of charge. In a statement on the company’s X handle, Onyema called for collective efforts to discourage trafficking, emphasising its inhumane and ungodly nature.

He expressed deep concern and condemnation over the recent discovery of Nigerian underage girls trafficked to the Ivory Coast. In his words, “We should discourage trafficking of any kind. It is inhumane and callous. It is ungodly and a good example of man’s inhumanity to man. We, in Air Peace, are ready to bring our fellow citizens back home free of charge.

“Besides that, we will send all of them to Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja for free medical examination and treatment. “While we implore the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D’Ivoire to assemble them and reach out to us, we equally call on the Federal Government to take charge of their education while reuniting them with their families.”