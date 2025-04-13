Kalu urges Global Action on Post-War Recovery Frameworks at IPU Assembly

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called on world leaders to prioritize the development of strong post-war recovery frameworks, describing it as both a moral duty and a strategic necessity for global peace.

Kalu made the call while presenting a proposal titled “The Imperative for Strengthened Post-War Management” at the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), currently taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Speaking in his capacity as co-rapporteur for the IPU’s Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, Kalu emphasized the urgent need for nations to shift focus from short-term peacekeeping to long-term stability. He shared this responsibility with Jordan’s A. Al-Zu’bi and the Netherlands’ Ms. F. Belhirch.

Citing the prolonged conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Deputy Speaker warned that fragile peace deals, if not backed by solid governance and reconstruction strategies, often lead to renewed violence. “Despite multiple peace agreements, sporadic violence persists due to inadequate post-conflict reconstruction and weak governance structures,” Kalu said.

He pointed to Sudan’s vulnerability to renewed conflict and the DRC’s long history of instability dating back to the First and Second Congo Wars, which claimed over 5 million lives as prime examples of what happens when post-war recovery efforts fall short. “Weak institutions, economic marginalization, and the failure to integrate conflict resolution strategies continue to undermine peace efforts. The international community must do better,” he stressed.

Kalu, who also leads the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) in Nigeria a non-violent initiative aimed at restoring calm in the South East argued that peace does not end with ceasefires or political settlements. Instead, he proposed a multi-pronged approach to peacebuilding:

Institutional Strengthening: Develop resilient governance capable of managing post-conflict transitions.

Economic Reconstruction: Prioritize infrastructure, job creation, and reducing inequality.

Social Reconciliation: Promote dialogue among conflicting parties to heal divisions.

Political Integration: Ensure former combatants are part of inclusive governance.

International Support: Leverage global institutions for oversight and accountability.

“Victory in war is only the beginning. True peace requires rebuilding lives, restoring trust, and including all voices in governance,” Kalu concluded.