NASPRI integrates artificial intelligence into strategic communication training

In a significant stride toward modernizing military public relations, the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) has introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a key component of its Strategic Communication Course. This development was announced by the Acting Commandant of NASPRI, Lieutenant Colonel Adamu Ngulde, during the inauguration ceremony of the Second Quarter 2025 Courses held at the Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja Auditorium, Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri-Abuja.

Lt. Col Ngulde revealed that participants will undergo training in AI-driven information management and fact-checking, aligning with the evolving demands of modern communication and warfare. He emphasized the importance of Strategic Communication in shaping military narratives, countering misinformation, and supporting national interests both in times of peace and conflict. To enrich the curriculum, NASPRI is collaborating with the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Abuja, and Prof. Ishaq Oyebisi Oyefolahan, a Research Professor at the Africa Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL). These partnerships aim to provide cutting-edge insights and research-backed techniques in the field.

In addition to Strategic Communication, the Acting Commandant addressed participants of the A1 Photojournalism Course, highlighting the power of visual storytelling in military reporting. He noted that high-quality photojournalism and effective graphic design are crucial tools for public engagement and morale boosting.

Lt Col Ngulde extended his appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, for his steadfast support to NASPRI and the Directorate of Army Public Relations. He also acknowledged the guidance of Commander TRADOC NA, Maj Gen Kelvin Aligbe, and the Chief of Training (Army), Maj Gen AS Ndalolo, whose roles have been pivotal in maintaining the school’s high training standards.

Earlier in the event, NASPRI’s Acting Chief Instructor, Major Tonye Wenke, briefed participants on course expectations, emphasizing the relevance of the training to career progression and operational effectiveness in the era of 5th Generation Warfare. He urged students to quickly adapt, remain disciplined, and immerse themselves in the rigorous academic and practical sessions. A total of 76 students are enrolled in the second quarter courses, including 16 senior officers undertaking the Strategic Communication Course, and participants in the A1 Photojournalism and X3 Graphic Design and Printing courses.